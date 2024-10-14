Game Time, TV Designation for Dillons Sunflower Showdown Announced This Weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and TV designation for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas on October 26 will be announced either this Saturday or Sunday.

The Wildcats have won each of the last 15 games in the series, including each of the last seven in Manhattan. This is the 114th-consecutive year of the Sunflower Showdown dating back to 1911, which is the third-longest uninterrupted series in FBS history. It is also the ninth-most play rivalry in FBS history with the 122nd meeting on tap.

Fans wishing to purchase standing-room only tickets for the game can do so at www.kstatesports.com/tickets. Fans looking for reserved seats are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. K-State Athletics can only verify tickets and assist with any issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased from the K-State Ticket Office or through SeatGeek.

No. 17 Kansas State travels to take on West Virginia on Saturday inside Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. (CT), and the game will be shown on FOX.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 26 (All Times Central)