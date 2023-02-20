GAME PREVIEW // 14/16 K-State Concludes Homestand vs. 9/10 Baylor Tuesday Night

GAME 28

14/16 KANSAS STATE (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) vs. 9/10 BAYLOR (20-7, 9-5 Big 12)

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 >> 6:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) >> Manhattan, Kan.

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 20-7/1st Year

Career Record: 22-7/1st Year+

Baylor: 1-0 [1-0 at K-State]

Baylor: Scott Drew [Butler ‘93]

Record at Baylor: 417-229/20th Year

Career Record: 437-240/21st Year

K-State: 18-17 [18-17 at Baylor]

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Baylor leads 25-24

Big 12 Era: Baylor leads 24-19

In Manhattan: K-State leads 12-11

At Bramlage Coliseum: Baylor leads 11-9

Active Streak: K-State, 1

Tang vs. Baylor: 1-0 [1-0 at K-State]

Tang vs. Scott Drew: 1-0 [0-0 at home]

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP (Based off the last game)

14/16 Kansas State (20-7, 8-6 Big 12)

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #5 Cam Carter

G: #13 Desi Sills

F: #11 Keyontae Johnson

F: #35 Nae’Qwan Tomlin

9/10 Baylor (20-7, 9-5 Big 12)

G: #1 Keyonte George

G: #4 L.J. Cryer

G: #10 Adam Flagler

F: #11 Jalen Bridges

F: #0 Flo Thamba

OPENING TIP

No. 14/16 K-State (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) concludes its 2-game homestand on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats welcome No. 9/10 Baylor (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) for a 6 p.m., CT tip on ESPN2. K-State won the first meeting, 97-95, in overtime on Jan. 7 in Waco, as the duo of Markquis Nowell (32) and Keyontae Johnson (24) combined for 56 points to narrowly outduel the tandem of Adam Flagler (23) and Keyonte George (22), who combined for 45 points. They are the Big 12’s second- (34.3 ppg.) and third best (32.7 ppg.) scoring duos behind Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick. The Wildcats have not swept the season series from the Bears since 2019, which is also the last time they won a game in Bramlage Coliseum in the series.

KEY STORYLINES

Longtime friends Jerome Tang and Scott Drew will meet for the second time this season, as Tang got the better of Drew in the 97-95 overtime victory. Tang spent 19 seasons alongside Drew as an assistant coach (2003-17) and associate head coach (2017-22) at Baylor, helping them win 397 games, an NCAA title in 2021 and back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2021 and 2022.

K-State was among 5 Big 12 teams to check into the top-16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s bracket preview on Feb. 18, as the Wildcats came in as a No. 3 seed. The Wildcats were joined by No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 seeds Baylor and Texas and fellow No. 3 seed Iowa State. No other league had more than 2 among the top-16 projections.

K-State snapped a 2-game losing streak against Iowa State with a 61-55 win at home over the Cyclones on Saturday. The Wildcats used an impressive second-half effort from Nowell as well as a dominate defensive performance to rally back from an 8-point halftime deficit. Nowell scored 18 of his game-high 20 points after halftime, while the Wildcats held the Cyclones to just 24 points in the second half on 21.9 percent (7-of-32) shooting (full recap on page 3).

K-State earned its 31st 20-win season and first since 2018-19 in the win over No. 19/18 Iowa State on Saturday. The 20-7 record is only surpassed by the 1972-73 (23-4), 2009-10 (23-4), 2012-13 (22-5), 1976-77 (21-6), 1981-82 (21-6) and 2018-19 (21-6) teams for the best in the past 50 seasons. Among the 14 wins in the last 20 outings is a 9-game streak from Dec. 3, 2022 to Jan. 10, 2023 and includes the second-most AP Top 25 wins (6) in school history.

K-State’s 20-7 start under head coach Jerome Tang ranks among the very best by all first-year Division I coaches, tying Xavier’s Sean Miller (20-7) for the best mark, ahead of Missouri’s Dennis Gates (19-8). He is the fourth K-State head coach to win 20 games in his first season, joining Lon Kruger [1986-87], Bob Huggins [2006-07] and Frank Martin [2007-08].

Johnson (17.4 ppg.) and Nowell (16.9 ppg.) have been one of the most prolific tandems, as they combine to average 34.3 points per game on 45 percent (297-of-664) shooting. They were named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy, John R. Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy Watch Lists, while each were selected to their respective position award (Bob Cousy and Julius Irving) lists.

Nowell became the school’s single season assist leader in the win over TCU on Feb. 7, as his 7 assists allowed him to pass Steve Henson (186; 1987-88) for the record. His current total of 202 assists ranks third nationally, while he is also third in assists per game (7.5 apg.). He is one of 4 active Division I player with at least 1,500 points, 500 assists and 200 steals. In addition, he has accumulated 253 career steals, which are first among active Division I players.

NOTES ON 9/10 BAYLOR

No. 9/10 Baylor (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) has been one of the nation’s hottest teams, winning 10 its last 12 games since its 97-95 overtime loss to K-State on Jan. 7. The Bears won 6 in a row before its 76-71 loss to Texas on Jan. 30 then back-to-back win at TCU and at home over West Virginia before the 87-81 setback at No. 5/7 Kansas.

Baylor is averaging 78.5 points on 45 percent shooting, including 36.5 percent from 3-point range, with 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game, while allowing 69.7 points on 45 percent shooting, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range. The Bears are connecting on 75.0 percent from the free throw line.

Baylor leads the Big 12 in 5 categories, including 3-point field goals/ game (9.4) and 3-point field goal percentage (36.5). The Bears are second in scoring (78.5), free throw percentage and fewest turnovers/game (12.0).

Three players are averaging in double figures led by freshman phenom Keyonte George (16.6 ppg.) and senior Adam Flager (16.0 ppg.), while junior L.J. Cryer averages 14.9 points per game. The trio have combined for 194 3-pointers. Flagler leads the way in assists (5.0 apg.), while junior Jalen Bridges is one of 4 Bears averaging better than 4 rebounds per game.

Baylor is led by the Big 12’s longest tenured head coach in Scott Drew, who is in his 20th season and his 21st overall. He has a 437-240 overall record, including a 417-229 mark in Waco.

SERIES HISTORY

Baylor holds a narrow 25-24 lead in the all-time series which dates to the 1948 Final Four. K-State holds a 12-11 edge all-time at home, while Baylor is 11-9 at Bramlage Coliseum with wins in each of its last 3 visits.

K-State’s 97-95 overtime win on Jan. 7 snapped a 7-game skid to Baylor, which was the longest streak by either school in the series. The Wildcats have not won a home game against the Bears since a 66-60 victory on March 2, 2019, which was also the last time they won the season series.

LAST 10 MEETINGS [3-7]

Date Rank Result Score Location

2/9/2019 —/— W 70-63 Waco

3/2/2019 16/— W 66-60 Manhattan

2/3/2020 —/1 L 67-73 Manhattan

2/25/2020 —/2 L 66-85 Waco

12/19/2020 —/2 L 69-100 Manhattan

1/27/2021 —/2 L 59-107 Waco

3/11/2021 —/2 L 68-74 Kansas City

1/25/2022 —/4 L 49-74 Waco

2/9/2022 —/10 L 60-75 Manhattan

1/7/2023 —/19 W 97-95 (OT) Waco

LAST MEETING:

K-STATE 97, 19/17 BAYLOR 95 [OT]

On a night when Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson combined for 56 points, it was reserve Ish Massoud who proved to be the difference, as his 3-pointer with 32 seconds in overtime lifted K-State to a thrilling 97-95 win over No. 19/17 Baylor on Jan. 7 before 9,211 fans at Ferrell Center.

Baylor’s Adam Flagler turned the ball over with 5.3 seconds left and Nowell was fouled immediately, making the first free throw before missing the second – snapping a streak of 29 straight makes – to allow the Bears’ one more chance to either win it or force a second overtime, but junior Caleb Lohner’s 3-pointer was off the mark, setting off a wild celebration on the Wildcat bench.

Nowell starred yet again, posting the first 30-point/10-assist game in school history, dishing out a career-best 14 assists to go with his 32 points. Johnson, who has now scored in double figures in all 15 games, had a near double-double with 24 points and a game-high 9 boards in a career-best 43 minutes. Massoud joined the tandem in double figures with a season-high 13 points on 3-of-4 field goals (all from 3) and a perfect 4-of-4 effort from the line.

The Wildcats posted a 50/40/80 line as a team, connecting on 53.1 percent (34-of-64) from the field, including 44 percent (11-of-25) from 3-point range, while hitting on 85.7 percent (18-of-21) from the free throw line.

LAST MEETING IN MANHATTAN:

10/10 BAYLOR 75, K-STATE 60 [Feb. 9, 2022]

Despite a 31-point effort from sophomore Nijel Pack, a 19-4 run by No. 10/10 Baylor to start the second half proved to be the difference, as the Bears earned a 75-60 win in the last meeting at Bramlage Coliseum.

Trailing by as many as 7 points in the first half and knotted at 34-all at the half, Baylor seized control of the momentum and the game with its 19-4 outburst out of halftime, as 6 different Bear players contributed to the run.

Pack was joined in double figures by senior Mark Smith, who nearly had a double-double with 17 points and a game-high 8 rebounds.

LAST TIME OUT: 12/14 K-STATE 61, 19/18 IOWA STATE 55

Senior Markquis Nowell scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to help No. 14/12 Kansas State rally back from an 8-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 19/18 Iowa State, 61-55, on Saturday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The win gave K-State its 31st 20-win season in school history and the first since 2018-19. Head coach Jerome Tang became the fourth first-year head coach to win 20 games, joining Lon Kruger (1986-87), Bob Huggins (2006-07) and Frank Martin (2007-08). The Wildcats also earned their sixth AP Top 25 win of the season, which tied 3 other teams for second all-time and the most since the 2009-10 team won a school-record 7.

Down by as many as 10 points in the first half, including 8 points at the half, K-State used a combination of clutch shooting against the Big 12’s best scoring defensive team (61.6 ppg.) as well as its own stellar defensive performance in the second half to end a 2-game losing streak to Iowa State (17-9, 8-6 Big 12).

The Wildcats held the Cyclones to just 24 points in the second half on 21.9 percent (7-of-32) shooting, including 14.3 percent (2-of-14) from 3-point range, with 8 of those points coming from the free throw line. Overall, Iowa State was held to an opponent season-low 30.6 percent (19-of-62) shooting from the field, including 18.5 percent (5-of-27) from 3-point range, with the 55 total points being fewest allowed by the team in Big 12 play.

After scoring 23 points on 30.4 percent (7-of-23) shooting in the opening half, K-State was a much different team in the second half, scoring its 38 points on 44 percent (11-of-25) shooting, including 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from 3-point range, while converting on 11 of 12 attempts at the free throw line. For the game, the team finished at 37.5 percent (18-of-38) from the field, including 33.3 percent (7-of-21) from long range.

The Wildcats also took advantage of their opponent’s mistakes while limiting their own, converting 14 Cyclone turnovers into 19 points, while allowing just 7 points off 11 turnovers.

After going 0-of-3 from the field with 2 points in the opening half, Nowell powered K-State in its second-half performance, as he knocked down 3 triples in a pivotal 11-3 run in the first 5 minutes of the half that gave the home team their first lead since it was 5-2. The Cyclones regained the edge with baskets on the next 2 possessions, but it was Nowell’s free throws with 13:35 that gave the Wildcats the lead for good.

ISU kept it close the rest of the way until an 8-2 run by K-State highlighted by a near mid-court 3-pointer by Nowell with 2:42 remaining gave the Wildcats the cushion they would need to close out the game.

Nowell was among two Wildcats in double figures, as he collected his team-leading ninth 20-point game of the season to go with a team-tying 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Fellow senior Keyontae Johnson added 15 points on 6-of-13 field goals to go with 6 rebounds and 2 assists in a game-high 38 minutes. With his assist total, Nowell continues his school record total (202) and becomes the first player in school history to eclipse 200 assists in a single season.

K-State and Iowa State split the season series for the second straight season.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES

K-State is now 12-0 when holding an opponent to less than 60 points.

K-State had 13 assists on its 18 field goals, as 4 players had at least 2 assists.

With Nowell (20 points) and Johnson (15 points), K-State has now had at least two players score in double figures in all 27 games.

TANG DEBUTS AS HEAD COACH