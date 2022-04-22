Gallons of Gas Involved in Burglary

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a Thursday burglary at a rural residence north of Brookville.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between 5:30 a.m. and 1:40 p.m., a home at 11360 W. Stimmel Road belonging to a 63-year-old man was believed to have been burglarized.

A door to the house appeared to be kicked in, and the suspects went through the house. Also, a Morton building adjacent to the house was broken into, and two chainsaws, three weed eaters and five gallons of gas were stolen.

The total in losses and damage is estimated at $1,500.