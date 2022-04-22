Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 69 °

Gallons of Gas Involved in Burglary

KSAL StaffApril 22, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a Thursday burglary at a rural residence north of Brookville.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between 5:30 a.m. and 1:40 p.m., a home at 11360 W. Stimmel Road belonging to a 63-year-old man was believed to have been burglarized.

A door to the house appeared to be kicked in, and the suspects went through the house. Also, a Morton building adjacent to the house was broken into, and two chainsaws, three weed eaters and five gallons of gas were stolen.

The total in losses and damage is estimated at $1,500.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident

A Salina woman complaining of neck pain was transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a two...

April 22, 2022 Comments

DEA Drug Take Back Scheduled for Ap...

Kansas News

April 22, 2022

Gallons of Gas Involved in Burglary

Kansas News

April 22, 2022

Despite Drop in AAA Standings, Gas ...

Kansas News

April 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

One Injured in Two-Vehicl...
April 22, 2022Comments
DEA Drug Take Back Schedu...
April 22, 2022Comments
Gallons of Gas Involved i...
April 22, 2022Comments
Despite Drop in AAA Stand...
April 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra