Gallery Seats Available to See Royals GM in Salina

Gallery seating tickets are now available to see the man who built the Kansas City Royals into World Series champions. Senior Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager Dayton Moore will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting later this month.

According to the chamber, the cost of the gallery seating, located on the north side of the arena, is $25 per person. Children 18 years and younger will be admitted free with a paying adult. No dinner will be served with gallery seating.

The banquet will be held on January 30th, in the Arena of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. A few dinner tickets are still available. They are on sale to Chamber members for $60 per person, and $85 per person to the general public.

A membership reception will be held from 5-6:15pm in North Heritage Hall of the facility. A silent auction of Royals memorabilia will take place at the membership reception. Also, autographed copies of Moore’s recent book, “More than a Season,” will be sold in the lobby.

All proceeds from Moore’s speaking engagement, book sales, and auction will go to his “C” You in the Major Leagues Foundation. The Foundation was created to support youth baseball, education, families in crisis and faith-based programs and organizations.

The banquet will begin at 6:30pm with dinner in the arena. The program will begin at approximately 7pm with remarks by outgoing Chamber Chairman Guy Walker, incoming Chairman Mark Ritter, and the address by Dayton Moore.

To order dinner or gallery tickets, persons can call the Chamber at 827-9301, email Sandy Cole, [email protected], or stop by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.