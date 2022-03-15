Gallery Seats Available For Leno Chamber Event

Gallery seats are available to see Jay Leno speak at a chamber of commerce event in Salina.

According to the Chamber, open gallery seating is being made available for the Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting, Friday, April 8, featuring Jay Leno, comedian, television host, and car enthusiast. The cost of the gallery seating, located on the north side of the arena, is $35 per person. No dinner will be served with gallery seating.

The banquet will be held in the Arena of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. There are still a few dinner tickets available, they are on sale now to Chamber members for $65 per person, and $90 per person to the general public. The Membership Networking Reception will be held from 3:00 – 5:45pm in Great Plains Manufacturing Hall of TPEC. The reception has been customized this year with a car show featuring an array of very special automobiles owned by Chamber members and sponsored by Holm Automotive Salina/Abilene.

The banquet will begin at 6:00pm with dinner in the arena. The program will begin at approximately 6:30pm with remarks by outgoing Chamber Board Chair Jeff Maes, incoming Board Chair Travis Young, and the address by Jay Leno.

There is an artist COVID policy in requiring proof of full vaccination or proof of negative test within 48 hours prior

to the event. The Chamber is partnering with Salina Family Healthcare Care for those requiring testing. Tickets will be reserved on a first-come first-served basis. To order dinner or gallery tickets, persons can call the Chamber at 785-827- 9301, email Sandy Cole, [email protected], or stop by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.

Jay Leno will be in Salina through a partnership between the Chamber, the Stiefel Theatre, and The Garage. Jay Leno’s presentation to the Chamber banquet attendees will center on his business experiences and motor hobbies. Following the Chamber banquet, Leno will perform a stand-up show at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina.

Tickets for The Stiefel performance may be purchased by contacting the Stiefel at 785-827-1998 or at www.stiefeltheatre.org/tickets.

For more information on the banquet and Jay Leno, go to the Chamber’s website at www.salinakansas.org