Gala to Raise Childhood Cancer Fighting Funds

A premiere fund raising event is planned for Saturday to benefit an organization which helps those dealing with childhood cancer.

According to the Love, Chloe Foundation, the Gold Ribbon Golf & Gala in its 8th year continues to grow and attract participants eager to support childhood cancer families. Guests are ready to saddle up for the western-themed gala this Saturday evening at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with doors opening at 5:30.

The organization says with heart and honor, we’ll tip our hats to the bravery of childhood cancer warriors and celebrate their incredible journeys. The night promises heartfelt tributes, uplifting moments, and a sprinkle of western fun. This isn’t just a gala, it’s a gathering of strength, hope, and community.

The Love, Chloe Foundation is an incredible resource for Kansas families facing childhood cancer. Through their Monkey in My Chair program, they offer essential support to children and families across the United States, helping to maintain school connections for kids who are away due to treatment.

In addition to these kits, Love, Chloe provides financial grants of up to $1,500, gas cards valued at $250, and Warrior Wagons. These wagons are packed with a variety of travel-friendly necessities and comfort items, including snacks, activities, blankets, toys, and restaurant gift cards. Each wagon, worth around $1,500, also includes a $500 VISA gift card for parents, ensuring they have some financial relief during this challenging time. Once emptied, the wagons can be repurposed for transporting luggage or even the child to and from the hospital, adding a practical benefit to their support.

Photo via Love Chloe Foundation