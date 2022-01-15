Gala to Celebrate Art Center Cinema

The Salina Art Center is planning and event to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Art Center Cinema.

According to the organization, this year’s annual gala will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Cinema, Salina’s only remaining downtown movie theater. For 25 years, the Cinema has shown movies worth talking about and offered special programming to advance conversations around challenging and sensitive topics.

The Art Center’s Annual Gala helps support engaging and innovative programming for everyone. Nearly 3,000 children and adults attended classes, workshops, and special programs annually through Salina Art Center and Salina Art Center Cinema. One of the most exciting new programs is Reel Makers, a series of storytelling and filmmaking classes for kids. Studies show art programming improves the health and wellness of an entire community and the overall academic performance of its youngest citizens.

The Academy Award-themed gala will feature food from Chef Izaak Winter from YaYa’s Euro Bistro, who has created an exclusive movie-themed menu. Live painting performance, music, and a world premiere cinema short are all part of the fun planned.

The Gala will be Saturday, February 5th, at 6 pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.SalinaArtCenter.org.

Following this year’s gala is an exclusive Gala After Party at The Paramount Bar featuring live music by Tony Bowell. Tony covers lead vocals & rhythm guitar for the Sunset Sinners and has a unique bluesy vocal style. Tickets for the After Party are limited and are on sale now.

_ _ _

Photo by: Hannah Crickman