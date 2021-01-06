Ga. Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Salina

Salina Police pull over a Georgia man on the interstate and allegedly find him in possession of illegal narcotics on Tuesday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima for speeding at milepost 253 on Interstate-70 at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

During the traffic stop, SPD K-9 Bennie was brought to sniff the vehicle. He indicated the presence of illegal narcotics inside of the car. Police then found raw marijuana, marijuana oils and marijuana candy–totaling in around two pounds.

The officer then arrested the driver, 22-year-old Tyler Walton, Ga. He is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.