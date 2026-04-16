Future Teachers Recognized as LIFT Recipients.

The Salina Education Foundation has selected its 2026 Loan Initiative for Future Teachers (LIFT) recipients.

According to the organization, the six recipients were selected from a pool of 20 applicants by a committee consisting of Salina Education Foundation Trustees, USD 305 staff, and community members.

The recipients are:

Jessica Bertrand – Jessica will soon be a graduate from Western Governors University, with a major in Elementary Education. Teaching wasn’t her original plan, but after substituting, she discovered that it is her passion. She is excited to lead her own classroom where she can build daily relationships with students, watch their confidence grow, and see their excitement when they master new concepts. She finds joy in creating engaging activities and becoming a trusted and safe presence for her students. She views teaching as more than a job – it is a calling.

– Jessica will soon be a graduate from Western Governors University, with a major in Elementary Education. Teaching wasn’t her original plan, but after substituting, she discovered that it is her passion. She is excited to lead her own classroom where she can build daily relationships with students, watch their confidence grow, and see their excitement when they master new concepts. She finds joy in creating engaging activities and becoming a trusted and safe presence for her students. She views teaching as more than a job – it is a calling. Caroline Brady – Caroline is a graduate of Salina Central High School and is a junior at Emporia State University majoring in Elementary Education. From a very young age, Caroline has been drawn to helping others. She values a student teacher relationship based on trust and respect, and enjoys helping students learn, explore, and discover new things. She loves seeing excitement light up her students’ faces. “Teaching to me is the most rewarding job, there is nothing like watching a child’s mind flourish as they begin to understand the world around them.”

– Caroline is a graduate of Salina Central High School and is a junior at Emporia State University majoring in Elementary Education. From a very young age, Caroline has been drawn to helping others. She values a student teacher relationship based on trust and respect, and enjoys helping students learn, explore, and discover new things. She loves seeing excitement light up her students’ faces. “Teaching to me is the most rewarding job, there is nothing like watching a child’s mind flourish as they begin to understand the world around them.” Lauren Crow – Lauren is a senior at South High School, with plans to attend Kansas State University at major in Elementary Education. Lauren has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. She sees how teachers can impact young lives, just as she has been impacted by many teachers throughout her life. Both of her parents are teachers and she has witnessed firsthand the heartwarming connections teachers create with their students. She looks forward to having her own classroom where students can develop the skills necessary to become successful in life.

– Lauren is a senior at South High School, with plans to attend Kansas State University at major in Elementary Education. Lauren has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. She sees how teachers can impact young lives, just as she has been impacted by many teachers throughout her life. Both of her parents are teachers and she has witnessed firsthand the heartwarming connections teachers create with their students. She looks forward to having her own classroom where students can develop the skills necessary to become successful in life. Jaelyn Gates – After graduating from Salina South, Jaelyn plans to attend Barton Community College, then Fort Hays State University to major in Agriculture & Family Consumer Science. She aspires to lead students through the complexities of animal science, agronomy, and environmental stewardship and help them to see agriculture not just as farming, but as a blend of science, business, sustainability, and conservation. As a teacher, Jaelyn can be a bridge between traditional farming values and agricultural innovation for the next generation.

– After graduating from Salina South, Jaelyn plans to attend Barton Community College, then Fort Hays State University to major in Agriculture & Family Consumer Science. She aspires to lead students through the complexities of animal science, agronomy, and environmental stewardship and help them to see agriculture not just as farming, but as a blend of science, business, sustainability, and conservation. As a teacher, Jaelyn can be a bridge between traditional farming values and agricultural innovation for the next generation. Kaylin Hornseth – Kaylin, an Ell-Saline High School grad, is attending Hutchinson Community College, then Kansas State University, majoring in Elementary Education. She realizes school is often more than education, it can be a safe place for many students who may feel unseen and unchosen. Kaylin believes children learn best when they feel safe, valued, and supported. She observed how her own teachers modeled kindness, patience, and honesty and she now looks forward to being an encouraging presence for students.

– Kaylin, an Ell-Saline High School grad, is attending Hutchinson Community College, then Kansas State University, majoring in Elementary Education. She realizes school is often more than education, it can be a safe place for many students who may feel unseen and unchosen. Kaylin believes children learn best when they feel safe, valued, and supported. She observed how her own teachers modeled kindness, patience, and honesty and she now looks forward to being an encouraging presence for students. Adalyne Saner – Adalyne is a senior at South High School, with plans to attend Fort Hays State University at major in Elementary Education. Inspired by teachers throughout her life, Adalyne also wants to be a teacher who challenges and cares for her students. She sees how teachers play a role in shaping a child’s future by helping them learn all of the skills they need to be successful. She hopes to be a strong figure for all of her future students, and provide a classroom where students know that learning and fun can exist together.

LIFT recipients receive up to $5,000 in forgivable loans, renewable annually after completion of their freshman year in college. Upon becoming certified teachers, they are eligible for hire to teach in USD 305 schools. Loans are forgivable for each year they teach in Salina public schools. The LIFT program is supported by charitable donations from individuals, local charitable foundations and Saline County businesses.

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Photo via Salina Education Foundation