Future Leaders Visit KSAL

Future community leaders, farmers and entrepreneurs walked into the KSAL studios on Monday – to help celebrate National FFA Week.

The Southeast of Saline Future Farmers of America Chapter is led by Ag teacher Brooke Petty who says the program helps students in all 50 states prepare for meeting challenges in agriculture and beyond.

Petty added the students will be handing out appreciation gifts to teachers today and are also inviting supporters and the community to attend their FFA Breakfast in the shop at SES on Thursday morning from 7am to 8:30am.

Pictured from left to right are: Lane Fritz, Caden Isaacson, Taylie Hamil, Ag teacher Brooke Petty and student assistant teacher Macy Hoskinson.

Founded in 1928, the FFA reports that it now has 760,000 fellows across the United States participating in National FFA Week activities at local, state, and national levels.

Listen to a portion of the interview here: