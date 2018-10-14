“Fur and Fun” at Oakdale Park

The Salina Kennel Club is planning a day of “Fur and Fun”. The 2nd annual “Fur & Fun Day in the Park” fundraising event is planned for Saturday, October 20th, in Oakdale Park. Dogs and dog-themed events will take over the park from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be multiple activities for you and your pet to experience together. They include:

Pet Costume Contest

Art Area

Photos

Raffles

Agility Demos & Pay to Plays

Find a Rat Pay to Play

Microchipping Clinic

G.C. Evaluations

Trick Dog Certifications

There will also be demonstrations by local K9 officers.

Salina Police Department 11:00 am

Saline County Sheriff’s Office 11:30 am

Salina Fire Department 1:00 pm

The event also includes a hot dog stand and various vendor booths.

The Salina Kennel Club is our local chapter of the American Kennel Club for dog owners that want to do everything from teaching their family pet to have good manners, to skills training and competing, and to champion show dogs.

This fundraising event will assist in supplementing the enrollment price of classes taught at the SKC to allow the club to maintain the current low registration rates, to allow as many people as possible to take advantage of the awesome training available through the club. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go straight to the Salina Police, Sheriff, and Fire Departments’ K9 Units.