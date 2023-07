Authorities are investigating the theft of a funeral home’s van.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime between 10pm on Sunday and 6am Monday someone stole a white, 2007 Chevy Town and County van that was parked in the 1400 block of Kiowa.

The operator told officers the vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside.

The van, which is owned by Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, had a casket gurney inside and has Kansas tag 791 KMR.

Loss is listed at $9,000.