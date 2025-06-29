Funds Being Raised For Fallen Deputy’s Family

Supporters are rallying around the family of a Kansas Sheriff Deputy who was killed Friday night in the line of duty.
Phillips County Deputy Brandon Gaede was responding to a fireworks call in Phillipsburg when he was killed while trying to arrest a suspect. As he attempted to place the suspect in handcuffs, a struggle broke out. The suspect pulled a concealed handgun and opened fire on the deputy. Despite being struck by gunfire, the deputy returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times.
The 30-year-old deputy leaves behind a wife and three young children.
A GoFundMe has been established for the Gaede family.
Farmers State Bank in Phillipsburg has also established an account for the family.
