Funds Available to Revitalize Downtown Buildings

Funding is available for a sixth round of Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize dilapidated and underutilized downtown buildings in small communities across the state.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, these grants help close the financial gaps for communities striving to make their downtown districts economically vibrant.

Since the launch of the program in 2021, $7 million has been awarded to fund more than 100 different community projects throughout Kansas. The state investment has leveraged $36.7 million in local matching funds.

The HEAL grant program helps communities revitalize downtown buildings as spaces for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare or entrepreneurial activities.

Submitted projects must show potential to become economic drivers in the community and demonstrate that the space will be occupied by the end of the project. There must be proof of 1:1 matching funds from the building owner that will be required at the time of application.

The application window opens October 1 and closes December 31. Awardees will be notified in March. Communities that received HEAL grants in fall 2024 or spring 2025 are not eligible to apply for this round of funding.

For interested parties, a virtual webinar about the specifics of the program is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 6. Registration is required for the webinar and a Zoom link will be provided once registration is completed. To register, click here.

The Office of Rural Prosperity will host office hours from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. October 16, November 13 and December 11 for those with questions. Click here to register.

For additional information about HEAL grants, the webinar and the online application, please click here.