Fundraising Success Sessions Planned

The Salina Art Center Cinema is planning a series of events for those involved in the non-profit world to learn a little more about fundraising.

The organization is planning a fundraising screening series featuring workshops from the 2023 Nonprofit Storytelling Conference. Each session will begin with a video followed by discussion and Q&A.

These events will be ideal for board members, non-profit staff, and fundraising professionals. They will encourage collaborative learning and networking.

The goal is to support any organization in their fundraising efforts. Bring your laptop and an easy lunch.

Planned sessions include:

March 8– Writing Appeal Letters (Steven Screen)

July 12 – Legacy Giving (Ligia Peña)

October 4 – Crafting Unforgettable Moments for Donors (Cherian Koshy)

All sessions take place at from 12:30-2:00 pm at the Art Center Cinema located at 150 S. Santa Fe.

Seats are limited for these free events. Registration is required:.

Hosted by the Salina Art Center and Salina Arts & Humanities