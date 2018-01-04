Funding Sought for “Evan’s Safe Haven”

The family of a Wichita boy whose body was found encased in concrete is planning to establish a charity to prevent similar situations.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise 25-thousand-dollars towards a non-profit called “Evan’s Safe Haven.”

The charity is named for three-year-old Evan Brewer, whose body was found at his mother’s Wichita home last year.

“Evan’s Safe Haven” would help families get connected with legal experts to help them use the court system to ensure their children are safe.

Story from Metro Source