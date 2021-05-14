Salina, KS

Funding Secured For Runway Project

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2021

Federal funding will help pay for a runway project at the Salina Regional Airport.

According to Senator Roger Marshall’s Office, $3,964,510 in federal funding is earmarked for Salina Regional Airport.

“The Salina Regional Airport provides an important gateway between Salina and the rest of the country,” said  Marshall. “This grant will allow the airport to rehabilitate 7,500 feet of runway. Ensuring that the airport’s runway is in good condition is important for continued economic growth and development in the region.”

This grant is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. The funds will be used to rehabilitate the airport’s runway.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

