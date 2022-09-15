Funding For Crime Victim Organizations

A couple of Saline County organizations are among a group of similar organizations across Kansas sharing in nearly $6.5 million in state grants awarded by Governor Laura Kelly to continue improving services for adult and child crime survivors.

According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from State General Funds and will go toward nonprofits offering counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.

Governor Kelly has long supported funding for violence prevention services. Last year, the Governor successfully pushed to fund Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs through the State General Fund to ensure stable funding for the program.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Governor Kelly said. “These grants will strengthen our services and provide support to those who need it most.”

Children’s Advocacy Centers coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies across disciplines. Funding ensures staff is trained in conducting sensitive forensic interviews of child abuse victims and providing advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers. The funds are also used to coordinate multi-disciplinary case review teams to improve services.

CASA Programs recruit, train, and support citizen volunteers to advocate in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children. Grant funds are used to train staff and volunteers to help abused and neglected children obtain a permanent and safe placement. The volunteers advocate for the best interest of a child by providing information in court to assist judges with making the most well-informed decision for each child.

2023 State General Fund for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $150,056 Barton Family Crisis Center, Inc. $246,190 Butler Family Life Center $90,563 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $247,189 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $128,597 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $231,148 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $212,972 Finney Family Crisis Services $119,329 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $71,010 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $239,774 Johnson SAFEHOME $266,975 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $79,570 Lyon SOS $227,666 Reno BrightHouse $143,799 Riley Crisis Center $394,430 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $367,043 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $186,413 Sedgwick StepStone $69,672 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $283,894 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $204,147 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $188,348 Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence $422,408 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $238,421 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $347,595 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $174,154 TOTAL $5,331,363

2023 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $53,645 Barton Family Crisis Center $62,528 Butler Sunlight Children’s Services $50,632 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $14,346 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $49,798 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $33,808 Harvey Heart to Heart $48,150 Johnson Sunflower House $116,115 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $47,117 Lyon SOS $45,751 Reno Horizons Mental Health Center $68,321 Riley Sunflower CASA Project $35,984 Saline Child Advocacy and Parenting Services $39,940 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $48,253 Sedgwick Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County $120,879 Sedgwick Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas $60,275 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $63,982 TOTAL $959,524

2023 Casa Grant Awards