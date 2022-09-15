Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 68 °

BREAKING NEWS

Funding For Crime Victim Organizations

Todd PittengerSeptember 15, 2022

A couple of Saline County organizations are among a group of similar organizations across Kansas sharing in nearly $6.5 million in state grants awarded by Governor Laura Kelly  to continue improving services for adult and child crime survivors.

According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from State General Funds and will go toward nonprofits offering counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.

Governor Kelly has long supported funding for violence prevention services. Last year, the Governor successfully pushed to fund Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs through the State General Fund to ensure stable funding for the program.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Governor Kelly said. “These grants will strengthen our services and provide support to those who need it most.”

Children’s Advocacy Centers coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies across disciplines.  Funding ensures staff is trained in conducting sensitive forensic interviews of child abuse victims and providing advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers. The funds are also used to coordinate multi-disciplinary case review teams to improve services.

CASA Programs recruit, train, and support citizen volunteers to advocate in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children. Grant funds are used to train staff and volunteers to help abused and neglected children obtain a permanent and safe placement. The volunteers advocate for the best interest of a child by providing information in court to assist judges with making the most well-informed decision for each child.

2023 State General Fund for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$150,056
BartonFamily Crisis Center, Inc.$246,190
ButlerFamily Life Center$90,563
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$247,189
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$128,597
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$231,148
EllisOptions:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$212,972
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$119,329
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$71,010
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$239,774
JohnsonSAFEHOME$266,975
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$79,570
LyonSOS$227,666
RenoBrightHouse$143,799
RileyCrisis Center$394,430
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$367,043
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$186,413
SedgwickStepStone$69,672
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$283,894
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$204,147
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$188,348
ShawneeKansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence$422,408
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$238,421
WyandotteFriends of Yates$347,595
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$174,154
 TOTAL$5,331,363

2023 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$53,645
BartonFamily Crisis Center$62,528
ButlerSunlight Children’s Services$50,632
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$14,346
CrawfordChildren’s Advocacy Center$49,798
FordMeadowlark House Child Advocacy Center$33,808
HarveyHeart to Heart$48,150
JohnsonSunflower House$116,115
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$47,117
LyonSOS$45,751
RenoHorizons Mental Health Center$68,321
RileySunflower CASA Project$35,984
SalineChild Advocacy and Parenting Services$39,940
ScottWestern Kansas Child Advocacy Center$48,253
SedgwickChild Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County$120,879
SedgwickChildren’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas$60,275
ShawneeLifeHouse Child Advocacy Center$63,982
 TOTAL$959,524

2023 Casa Grant Awards

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenCASA of the 31st Judicial District$6,881
BartonCentral Kansas CASA$7,417
BourbonBourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District$7,384
ButlerTri-County CASA$8,379
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$5,761
DouglasDouglas County CASA$15,169
EllisCASA of the High Plains$5,223
FinneySpirit of the Plains CASA$7,203
FordCASA-Children Worth Saving$6,554
FranklinCASA of the 4th Judicial District$4,750
GearyCASA of the 8th Judicial District$9,576
HarveyCASA: A Voice for Children$6,668
JohnsonCASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties$38,518
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$7,592
LyonSOS, CASA of the Flint Hills$10,195
PhillipsCASA of the 17th Judicial District$4,495
RileySunflower CASA Project$13,746
SalineChild Advocacy and Parenting Services$8,587
SedgwickRoots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County$15,155
ShawneeCASA of Shawnee County$15,217
 TOTAL$204,470

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Funding For Crime Victim Organizati...

A couple of Saline County organizations are among a group of similar organizations across Kansas sha...

September 15, 2022 Comments

K-State Coordinators Preview Tulane...

Sports News

September 15, 2022

Cayman Islands Classic to Air on Fl...

Sports News

September 15, 2022

A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.

UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caught on Vide...

Breaking News Kansas News Top News

September 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Funding For Crime Victim ...
September 15, 2022Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caug...
September 15, 2022Comments
Evergy Ordered to Explain...
September 15, 2022Comments
Two Drivers Killed in Cra...
September 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra