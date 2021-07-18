Funding For 26 Kansas Nonprofit Organizations

A couple of organizations in Salina are among 26 Kansas nonprofit organizations which will receive more than $4 million in Community Service Tax Credits (CSP) to improve and enhance fundraising efforts for education, healthcare, childcare, and housing projects.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the Central Kansas Foundation Addiction Treatment Program in Salina and the Salina Family YMCA are among organizations receiving funding.

The CSP program provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities with a population less than 15,000 and a 50% tax credit in larger communities. For example, a donor making a $1,000 gift in a rural community receives a $700 tax credit when they file their state taxes, making the net cost to the donor only $300. CSP is distributing $1 million in awards for childcare and early childhood development projects, specifically for services to those under the age of 5.

“The Community Service Tax Credit program is an excellent tool we can use to support our state’s nonprofits and strengthen the essential services they provide to their communities,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue pursuing innovative initiatives like CSP to improve Kansans’ access to quality education, healthcare, childcare, and housing to make Kansas the best state in the nation for families and businesses to call home.”

CSP is a highly competitive program. Awarded nonprofits were chosen through a competitive, score-based selection process.

This year, 26 of the requested 55 projects (constituting 47% of the total funds requested) received CSP funding.

CSP funding is being awarded to the following organizations: