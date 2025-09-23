Funding Available For Home Projects

An event is planned to explain a program which provides funding for refurbishment of private homes in North Salina.

According to the City of Salina, the Community Relations Division and the North Salina Community Development will be co-sponsoring an informational meeting concerning the City of Salina’s Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program.

This informal event will take place on Monday, September 29, 2025, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Salvation Army, 1137 N. Santa Fe, Salina, KS.

Funding granted through the Federal Home Loan Bank’s (FHLB) Affordable Housing Program allows the City to make improvements to the structural integrity and safety of 44 owner-occupied homes. Owner-occupied homes in U.S. Census Tract 1.01, 1.02, 2, and 3 are encouraged to apply.

Representatives from the Community Relations Division and North Salina Community Development will be on hand to answer questions about the applications, income guidelines and supporting documentation that is needed to participate. The expanded area includes homes North of Crawford, east to the river by Bill Burke Park, north to I-70 and west to I-135.