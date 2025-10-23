Funding Approved For Lindsborg Road Project

A project in Lindsborg is among nine new modernization and expansion highway projects announced by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
According to the Governor’s Office, the projects represent a total investment of more than $442 million and are moving into the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) construction pipeline. This is the fourth round of projects moved to the state’s construction pipeline under the bipartisan 10-year IKE program.
An announcement event took place in Lindsborg, where the reconstruction of K-4 and Bethany Drive was announced as one of the selected projects. That project will create a more functional and welcoming entrance into the city from I-135. In addition, it will remove an aging bridge, eliminating the long-term need for maintenance at this location.
The nine construction projects announced include:
|
District/ Region
|
Project Description
|
Estimated Construction Letting (State Fiscal Year)
|
Estimated Construction Cost in $M
|
1/Northeast
|
Replace Centennial Bridge and expand to four lanes in Leavenworth County
|
2028
|
$157
|
1/Northeast
|
Interchange construction at K-10 and Lone Elm Road in Johnson County
|
2030
|
$43
|
1/Northeast
|
Reconstruct K-33 and widen shoulders in Douglas County
|
2030
|
$15
|
2/North Central
|
Reconstruct K-4 and Bethany Drive in Lindsborg
|
2029
|
$11
|
3/Northwest
|
Reconstruct U.S. 281 in Russell and Osborne counties
|
2028
|
$17
|
4/Southeast
|
Reconstruct K-33 and widen shoulders in Franklin County
|
2030
|
$11
|
4/Southeast
|
Add passing lanes to U.S. 169 in Anderson and Allen counties
|
2029
|
$35
|
5/South Central
|
K-96 interchange improvements at Rock Road and Woodlawn Road in Sedgwick County
|
2029
|
$120
|
6/Southwest
|
Add passing lanes to U.S 83 in Scott and Finney counties
|
2029
|
$33