Funding Approved For Lindsborg Road Project

By Todd Pittenger October 23, 2025

A project in Lindsborg is among  nine new modernization and expansion highway projects announced by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

According to the Governor’s Office, the projects represent a total investment of more than $442 million and are moving into the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) construction pipeline. This is the fourth round of projects moved to the state’s construction pipeline under the bipartisan 10-year IKE program.

An announcement event took place in Lindsborg, where the reconstruction of K-4 and Bethany Drive was announced as one of the selected projects. That project will create a more functional and welcoming entrance into the city from I-135. In addition, it will remove an aging bridge, eliminating the long-term need for maintenance at this location.

The nine construction projects announced include:

District/ Region

Project Description

Estimated Construction Letting (State Fiscal Year)

Estimated Construction Cost in $M

1/Northeast

Replace Centennial Bridge and expand to four lanes in Leavenworth County

2028

$157

1/Northeast

Interchange construction at K-10 and Lone Elm Road in Johnson County

2030

$43

1/Northeast

Reconstruct K-33 and widen shoulders in Douglas County

2030

$15

2/North Central

Reconstruct K-4 and Bethany Drive in Lindsborg

2029

$11

3/Northwest

Reconstruct U.S. 281 in Russell and Osborne counties

2028

$17

4/Southeast

Reconstruct K-33 and widen shoulders in Franklin County

2030

$11

4/Southeast

Add passing lanes to U.S. 169 in Anderson and Allen counties

2029

$35

5/South Central

K-96 interchange improvements at Rock Road and Woodlawn Road in Sedgwick County

2029

$120

6/Southwest

Add passing lanes to U.S 83 in Scott and Finney counties

2029

$33

 

 

 

 

 

 