Funding Approved For Lindsborg Road Project

A project in Lindsborg is among nine new modernization and expansion highway projects announced by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

According to the Governor’s Office, the projects represent a total investment of more than $442 million and are moving into the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) construction pipeline. This is the fourth round of projects moved to the state’s construction pipeline under the bipartisan 10-year IKE program.

An announcement event took place in Lindsborg, where the reconstruction of K-4 and Bethany Drive was announced as one of the selected projects. That project will create a more functional and welcoming entrance into the city from I-135. In addition, it will remove an aging bridge, eliminating the long-term need for maintenance at this location.

The nine construction projects announced include: