Fund to Help Couple Recover From Fire

Family and friends are rallying to help a Saline County couple recover following a devastating barn fire that happened earlier this week.

The fire on Monday night claimed the lives of five show horses and four dogs, wiping out their only source of income overnight. Now, as one of the couple recovers from surgery and is on medical leave with no income coming in, a GoFundMe has been established to for help rebuild the life they spent years creating.

Donations will help them rebuild the business they have dedicated many years to building, and to just help keep them afloat during this time.