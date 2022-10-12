Salina, KS

Fund Established to Help Salina Family

Todd PittengerOctober 12, 2022

A fund has been established to help a Salina family stay by the side of a loved one who is fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash.

19-year-old CJ Prough is hooked up to a ventilator in a Wichita hospital room after being involved in a motorcycle crash late Monday night. The young man from Salina is one of eight children, and his big family would like nothing more than to stay by his side while he recovers.

CJ’s sister, Angel, started a GoFundMe asking the community for help paying for lodging in Wichita so they can remain close.

“CJ is the most tough looking but so caring man you’ll ever meet. He is a tough teddy bear,” Angel wrote on GoFundMe. “His dreams are to sky dive, go on a cruise, and visit Alaska. We hope to make his dreams come true when he makes a full recovery, he has to.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

