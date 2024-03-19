Fund Established For Teen’s Family

A fund has been established to help the family of a Salina teen who was killed in a crash Friday night.

17-year-old Anthony J. Windell was a passenger in a car that crashed into a pickup truck. Windell, and 17-year-old Vance R. McComber who was driving the car were both killed.

A teen in the backseat was injured in the crash, as was a woman and child in the truck.

A fund has been established to help the Windell family with funeral costs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Friday, March 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr Fred Gatschet as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina.

Visitation will begin at 4 pm Thursday, March 21 at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

