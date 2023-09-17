Fund Established For Family

A fund has been established for a family who lost a mother and two sons to carbon monoxide poisoning in McPherson County over the weekend.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the Inman motocross track on Saturday for a report of three deceased persons in a camper. Members of the Inman Fire Dept. and McPherson EMS arrived on scene and made confirmation that the three people were deceased.

This tragedy is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Inman Police Dept.

A go fund me account has been established to help the family. It reads:

“Jason Richey lost his wife and 2 children suddenly to carbon monoxide poisoning this morning. Jason and Felicia were also expecting a new little one. We are asking for your prayers, support, and love as he and his 3 year old son navigate through this devastating time. We are asking for your help with removing the stress from the family on the cost of arranging their 3 funerals and time away from work to grieve. All funds will go directly to Jason. If you can not support financially, please keep this family in your prayers and share with others. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.”