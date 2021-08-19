Fund Established For Crash Victim

A fund has been established to help an Abilene woman who was badly injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

19-year-old Sadie L. Smith of Abilene was a passenger in a car that hit a curb, left the road, and rolled, The driver of the car was killed. Smith was among three other people who were injured.

A gofundme account has been established to help Smith with expenses. According to the account, she has lost a portion of her left arm due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Here is the account description:

As some of you may know Sadie was in a car accident with a group of her friends. This accident resulted in the loss of her left arm just below the elbow. We are asking for donations to help cover rent and other living expenses while she heals. She is working but as she heals she won’t be able to go back to work until she is released by medical professionals, this could take 6 to 12 weeks. She will have to do physical therapy and other rehab to gain her strength back and adjust to living her new life without her arm. We are all praying for a speedy recovery. She is doing well in the hospital, we all know these things take time and she is definitely a fighter. She’s got this! Anything helps and we are more than thankful to everyone keeping her in your thoughts and prayers.

Sadie Smith Fund