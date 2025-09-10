Fund Created to Support Flood, Future Emergency Relief

In the wake of the recent heavy flooding, many in Central Kansas are struggling to recover. Emergencies like this are a reminder how quickly life can chang, and how important it is to have resources available when hardship strikes.

Because of this, the Salina Area United Way has launched the Emergency Relief Fund, a brand-new initiative to provide immediate support for families impacted by the flooding, and to serve as an ongoing resource for future emergencies such as house fires, sudden loss of income, or other urgent challenges.

United Way Executive Director Christina Small, shared:

“Flooding has left many families struggling to recover, and emergencies can happen at any time. The Emergency Relief Fund allows us to respond quickly to immediate needs and ensures this support will be available whenever future crises arise.”

Because the fund is just beginning, the agency is asking families in need of assistance to please allow about a week before reaching out, so they can build the resources necessary to serve everyone effectively. In the meantime, they encourage anyone in crisis to dial 2-1-1 for access to a list of local resources and support services.

Every dollar donated goes directly to helping individuals and families stabilize, recover, and move forward with dignity.

How You Can Help:

You can contribute to the Emergency Relief Fund today by clicking below:

https://givebutter.com/SAUWReliefFund

Or contact the United Way office at 785-827-1312 or [email protected] for more ways to give.

Together, we can make sure no one in our community has to face emergencies alone.