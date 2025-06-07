Fun-Filled First Friday

Downtown Salina buzzed with energy and creativity during the latest First Friday celebration, drawing crowds eager to experience art, music, food, and community under a clear, summer sky.

Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat featured the vibrant work of Barbara and Curtis Haynes. Known for their bold use of acrylics and mixed media, the Hayneses offered an interactive exhibit where visitors could “shine a light” on select pieces to explore the interplay of light and art.

Additional artist receptions were held throughout the district, including Subvert Studios, the Salina Community Foundation, A Work in Progress Yoga Studio, and the Salina Art Center.

Live music filled the air as Hyway Fourteen performed in Campbell Plaza, adding to the lively atmosphere. Nearby, Shannon’s Stars hosted a free baton clinic, while Ashley Wheeler entertained visitors at True Love Tattoo. CupKates unwrapped sweetness at their grand opening celebration, with Randy Baldwin performing.

First Friday is held monthly and encourages the community to experience art with all five senses. Downtown businesses stay open late to welcome patrons with music, local art, culinary delights, and a strong sense of togetherness.

_ _ _

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE