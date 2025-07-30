Fun-Filled Downtown First Friday Planned

Salina Downtown will be bustling this Friday evening as another First Friday event kicks off.
This latest First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:
- Salina Selfie Station
- Familia Toys
- Salina Art Center
- Poppy & Vine
- Red Fern Booksellers
- Baron Mushmouse
- Flipping Fabulous
- Eccentricity
- Sanity Boutique
- The Bath Pub
- Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry
- On the Pot
- Blushe Boutique
- Kid’s Creative Corner
- Country Seasons
There will be artist receptions at 5 locations. They include:
- Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm
- A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm
- Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
- Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
- Redfern Booksellers, 106 S Santa Fe,, 5pm – 7 pm
Other events include:
- “The Good Sam Club Band” will be preforming in Campbell Plaza.
- Allison Walker will perform at Red Fern Booksellers.
- Artist Meghan Hessman of Sunflower Follies will have prints for sale at Red Fern Booksellers.
Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.
On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.