Fun-Filled Downtown First Friday Planned

Salina Downtown will be bustling this Friday evening as another First Friday event kicks off.

This latest First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

Salina Selfie Station

Familia Toys

Salina Art Center

Poppy & Vine

Red Fern Booksellers

Baron Mushmouse

Flipping Fabulous

Eccentricity

Sanity Boutique

The Bath Pub

Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry

On the Pot

Blushe Boutique

Kid’s Creative Corner

Country Seasons

There will be artist receptions at 5 locations. They include:

Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm

A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm

Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Redfern Booksellers, 106 S Santa Fe,, 5pm – 7 pm

Other events include:

“The Good Sam Club Band” will be preforming in Campbell Plaza.

Allison Walker will perform at Red Fern Booksellers.

Artist Meghan Hessman of Sunflower Follies will have prints for sale at Red Fern Booksellers.

Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.