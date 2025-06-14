Full Days of Festival Fun

Sunshine, music, and community spirit filled the air Friday as the first full day of the 49th annual Smoky Hill River Festival kicked off in Oakdale Park. Festivalgoers lined up at the gates before 10 a.m., eager to claim their favorite spots for a day packed with sights, sounds, and flavors unique to this beloved tradition.

One of the day’s highlights was Artyopolis, a vibrant hub designed especially for children, where young festival visitors could explore hands-on crafts and enjoy performances tailored just for them. Meanwhile, adults soaked up the lively atmosphere as musical acts from across the country kept the crowd dancing late into the night.

Food Row was a crowd favorite, offering everything from hot meals to refreshing treats, satisfying appetites throughout the day.

The Festival continues Saturday, with gates opening again at 10 a.m. Among the standout events is First Treasure, a special experience for children ages 4 to 13. Now in its 24th year, First Treasure gives kids the chance to purchase original artwork created by Festival artists, with prices ranging from just $1 to $5. Brigid Hull, who oversees the event, said it’s designed to give young visitors a way to take home a meaningful piece of the Festival.

The kids-only tent opens at 10 a.m., with entry by timed tickets starting at 10:15 a.m. More than 600 pieces of art will be available, and Hull notes that many adults now bringing their children once experienced First Treasure themselves years ago.

The First Treasure tent is located just south of the Sound Garden on the Festival’s west side.

With more events and performances scheduled throughout the weekend, the Smoky Hill River Festival promises to deliver even more memories over the weekend.