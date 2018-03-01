Fugitive in Shooting Case Caught

A man who Salina Police had been seeking in connection with a recent shooting has been caught. Police say that Darren James Jackson Sr. was arrested Thursday afternoon. Police believe that Jackson was the gunman in a shooting that took place February 5th at a house in the 100 block of N. Front Street.

First responders found a 40-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He told police he was visiting some friends when two male suspects entered the home and a fight broke out. The victim was shot once in the leg and then hauled out the backdoor and thrown over a fence by the two assailants – who also stole a large amount of cash from him.