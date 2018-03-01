Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 31 °

BREAKING NEWS

Fugitive in Shooting Case Caught

Todd PittengerMarch 1, 2018

A man  who Salina Police had been seeking in connection with a recent shooting has been caught. Police say that Darren James Jackson Sr. was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police believe that Jackson was the gunman in a shooting that took place February 5th at a house in the 100 block of N. Front Street.

First responders found a 40-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He told police he was visiting some friends when two male suspects entered the home and a fight broke out. The victim was shot once in the leg and then hauled out the backdoor and thrown over a fence by the two assailants – who also stole a large amount of cash from him.

He was arrested Thursday on charges that could include aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Joan Jerkovich

Caring For Elderly Parents?

My parents are getting older, and I’m expected to take care of them. My friends say I’m heartles...

March 1, 2018 Comments

Fugitive in Shooting Case Caught

Top News

March 1, 2018

AUDIO: Dodge City’s Sandbo Ta...

Breaking News Sports News

March 1, 2018

Kansas Company Helps with Hurricane...

Kansas News

March 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Company Helps with...
March 1, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Car Dolly Stolen
March 1, 2018Comments
Two-Day Childhood Cancer ...
March 1, 2018Comments
Update: Man Stabbed In We...
February 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH