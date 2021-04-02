Fugitive in Domestic Violence Case Caught

A Salina man being sought on charges which include attempted first degree murder in connection with a domestic violence incident has been found and is in custody.

According to Salina Police, on Friday Brandon Lambert was located at a residence in north Salina. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police had been seeking Lambert since March 20th, after they were sent to the 200 block of South College in regard to a domestic violence call. Officers spoke to a 29-year-old Salina woman who reported being the victim of domestic violence related crimes.

Lambert had left the area as officers arrived on scene.

Lambert was being sought for the following charges: Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness, Criminal Threat, Criminal Damage to Property, Violation of Protection Order, and Harassment by Telecommunication Device.

If anyone has any additional information pertaining to this case, please contact the Salina Police Department, Detective Division.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact Detective Dani Lemon at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.