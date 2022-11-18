Salina, KS

Fuel Truck Hit by Train

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2022

A man was transported to a hospital after a fuel truck he was driving burst into flames when it was hit by a train.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Anthony Joseph Moshier of Hoisington was driving a 2022 Peterbilt fuel hauling straight truck headed north on 181st Street in Russell County. After stopping at a railroad crossing, he began moving forward and did not see a westbound Union Pacific train. The train struck the truck. The truck came to rest in the southwest corner of the crossing, where it caught fire and was destroyed.

Moshier was taken to Russell Regional Hospital with possible injuries, complaining of pain.

Nobody in the train was injured.

The crash happened at around 3:15 Thursday afternoon at a railroad crossing at 181st Street, about 4 miles west of the U.S. 40 and U.S. 281 junction.

Photos by Davis Elliott / KRSL Radio

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

