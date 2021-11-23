Salina, KS

Fuel Thieves Damage Trucks

KSAL StaffNovember 23, 2021

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone drilled holes into the gas tanks on a couple of work trucks.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between last Saturday and Monday, someone drilled a 1/2 inch hole into the fuel tanks on two Ford F250 trucks owned by Bobcat of Salina, at 721 W. Diamond Drive.

Police say 60-gallons of fuel was drained from the tanks on the two Ford trucks that were parked on the lot.

Total loss and damage to the trucks is estimated at $3,180. There are no suspects in the case.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

