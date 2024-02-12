Frozen Pork and Beef Stolen

Authorities are investigating a residential burglary after thieves emptied a meat freezer.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that sometime between February 7th and the 9th, someone entered a home in the 4000 block of N. Woodward Road and stole packaged meat from a whole hog and cuts of beef steaks and roasts.

Deputies report that a portable heater, office items and copy paper were also taken after someone forced open a back door on a home that was unoccupied.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,705.