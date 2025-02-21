Frozen Fuel Line Causes Plane Crash

A pilot was not injured when his small airplane crash landed into a marsh in rural Kansas after the fuel line froze.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Matthew Evans from Indianapolis, Indiana, was flying a Cessna aircraft over eastern Kansas.When the fuel line froze, he was forced to make an emergency landing.

The pilot was uninjured and there were no other passengers.

The crash happened just after noon Thursday southeast of the intersection of County Road 1650 and County Road 1095 in a field in Linn County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Linn County Kansas Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, and Linn County Fire all responded to the scene..

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol