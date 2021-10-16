Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 38 °

Frosty Cold Overnight Temperatures

Todd PittengerOctober 16, 2021

With the coldest air of the season so far, an overnight low in Salina early Saturday morning of 34 degrees, there was some patchy frost around the area.

According to the National Weather Service, frost occurs when there is a solid deposition of water vapor from the air. Frost will form when solid surfaces are cooled below the dew point. An air temperature range of 33°- 36°, along with very light winds, is usually needed to initiate frost formation. At least minor damage is possible to plants.

The range of average dates for the first fall frost across most of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas is between Sep. 24 – Oct. 8.

Freeze occurs when the temperature drops to 32°-or-lower. A freeze will result in significant damage to many unprotected plants, especially if the temperature remains at-or-below freezing for several hours.

The range of average dates for the first fall freeze across most of
south central Nebraska and north central Kansas is between Oct. 1 – Oct. 16.

Hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28°-or-lower for at least a few hours. It usually means that many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation will be destroyed.

The range of average dates for the first hard freeze of the fall across most of South central Nebraska and north central Kansas is between Oct. 9 – Oct. 26.

According to the agency, the earliest fall freeze on record for Salina is September 20th, 1918. The latest fall freeze on record is November 20th, 1944.

_ _ _

Photo by Ross Sneddon via Unsplash

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Frosty Cold Overnight Temperatures

With the coldest air of the season so far, an overnight low in Salina early Saturday morning of 34 d...

October 16, 2021 Comments

Upland Bird Season Forecast Looks G...

Kansas News

October 16, 2021

School Masking Decreasing COVID Clu...

Kansas News

October 16, 2021

Higher Gas Rates Expected This Wint...

Kansas News

October 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Upland Bird Season Foreca...
October 16, 2021Comments
School Masking Decreasing...
October 16, 2021Comments
Higher Gas Rates Expected...
October 16, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 40 New...
October 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices