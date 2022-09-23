Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 54 °

Frontiers In Flight 2022 Air Show Tomorrow, Sunday at McConnell Air Force Base

MetrosourceSeptember 23, 2022

The Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2022 is set for tomorrow and Sunday at McConnell Air Force Base.

Base officials say the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the action both days. Static displays reportedly will include Dreamlifter and Boeing ‘Triple-Seven’ aircraft, as well as KC-135s, KC-46s and more than 30 other military planes.

Attendees can bring in small umbrellas, lawn chairs and blankets.

No ATMs will be available on base. Free parking is available both in Cessna field and on base past the main gate. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. Admission is free.

 

Photo courtesy U.S. Air Force

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

ESPN Platforms Will Air 29 KU Menâ€...

LAWRENCE, Kan. â€“Â The ESPN family of networks will televise 29 Kansas menâ€™s basketball games thi...

September 23, 2022 Comments

Gas Prices Rise in Kansas

Kansas News

September 23, 2022

Frontiers In Flight 2022 Air Show T...

Kansas News

September 23, 2022

Big 12 Reveals 2022-23 Men’s ...

Sports News

September 23, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gas Prices Rise in Kansas
September 23, 2022Comments
Frontiers In Flight 2022 ...
September 23, 2022Comments
Wilson Man Gets 2 Life Se...
September 22, 2022Comments
Wanted Man Arrested on Re...
September 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra