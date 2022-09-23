Frontiers In Flight 2022 Air Show Tomorrow, Sunday at McConnell Air Force Base

The Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2022 is set for tomorrow and Sunday at McConnell Air Force Base.

Base officials say the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the action both days. Static displays reportedly will include Dreamlifter and Boeing ‘Triple-Seven’ aircraft, as well as KC-135s, KC-46s and more than 30 other military planes.

Attendees can bring in small umbrellas, lawn chairs and blankets.

No ATMs will be available on base. Free parking is available both in Cessna field and on base past the main gate. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. Admission is free.

Photo courtesy U.S. Air Force