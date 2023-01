A Salina man was awakened by an explosion on his front porch.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, just before midnight on Thursday, a 29-year-old male was asleep inside his residence in the 500 block of College Ave. when a loud explosion broke the glass on his front porch light and cracked the drywall inside his house.

Surveillance footage show a male subject walk down the street and throw an object on the porch and then run away.

Damage is estimated at $150.