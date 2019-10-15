Front Desk Demo Days

Remodeling work has begun this week at the Salina Public Library’s front checkout desk.

“We’re reconfiguring our circulation checkout area because we are getting new self-checkout stations in,” said Melanie Hedgespeth, Director of the SPL.

Hedgespeth says the goal of the facelift is to improve customer service and availability. “We’ve moved our ‘Hold’ shelves our ‘New’ book shelves – everything so it is easily accessible when patrons come in.”

The demolition of the old front desk will be completed this week with new carpeting and a new desk to follow in the plan that was part of the SPL’s 2019 budget.

James Blackwell (L) owner of Blueline Remodeling and Shayne Davis carry out a piece of the old SPL desk Tuesday morning.

Hedgespeth tells KSAL News that new machines will be added to the existing self-checkout stations in about a month.

Until the remodeling job is complete, help still remains for patrons with a temporary table on the north wall and a librarian on staff to answer questions, find material and check out books.

Temporary desk is ready to help / Shayne Davis makes some noise in library.