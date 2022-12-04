It’s a journey from the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State. Every resident of a Marion County, Kansas, community is being flown to a Florida coastal community to spend a few days.

Organizers tell KSAL News Visit Tampa Bay based in Tampa, Florida, is flying the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to visit Tampa by the Bay. Nearly 100 residents are flying out Monday, December 5th and returning Thursday, December 8th. There will be a total of 95 making the trip, 30 of them children and many making their first flight on an airplane.

The trip includes charter bus pickup and return to Tampa, flight to Florida and back, hotel, attractions such as:

Busch Gardens

Tampa Zoo

Riverwalk

Free Time to Explore

Tampa, Kansas mayor Tim Svoboda said, “We thank Visit Tampa Bay for this incredible opportunity. Our Tampa is unique as it is thriving with young families. They want to live here because they know their neighbors, they care for each other and know their families are part of a close-knit community. This generous opportunity will provide a lifetime of memories.”

Courtesy Photo