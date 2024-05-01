From the Land of Kansas: “Cheers Festival”

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s From the Land of Kansas program is sponsoring the inaugural Cheers Kansas event starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Wamego City Park.

According to the agency, the Cheers Kansas wine festival is an afternoon of sampling Kansas wines, enjoying a taste of local Kansas foods, and listening to live music.

This event offers the public an opportunity to meet Kansas wine and food producers: Oz Winery, Liquid Art Winery & Estate, Red Rock Hill Vineyards, Z&M Twisted Vineyard – Lawrence, Smoky Hill Vineyards & Winery, Rowe Ridge Vineyard & Winery, Grace Hill Winery, Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery, Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise, Trivedi Wine, Valley Trails Winery, Wyldewood Cellars Winery, Bourgmont Vineyard & Winery, Highland Vineyards and Winery, Bauer Farms, Flint Hills Pints, Brunkow Family Lamb, Just Nuts, Cocoavino, Alma Creamery, MKC Kitchen, and Prairy Market & Deli.

Tickets are now on sale at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com/cheers-kansas-event. Tickets include a logo wine glass, wine samples and/or food samples, live music performances, and a wine tote. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Highland Community College viticulture and enology academic program. Three ticket options are available:

$15 Food Only Ticket: 6 food samples

$30 General Admission Ticket: 12 wine and 6 food samples

$50 VIP Ticket: Early access starting at noon, with 14 wine and 8 food samples

Events like Cheers Kansas support the goals of From the Land of Kansas to support businesses that grow, produce, process or manufacture products in Kansas, and to provide consumers with local, Kansas-grown food. Find out more about From the Land of Kansas and find member companies at FromtheLandofKansas.com.