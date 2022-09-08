From KSAL Scholarship Winner to NFL Captain

In 2011 Cody Whitehair was awarded a KSAL Sportcaster Club Scholarship. He had graduated from Abilene High School and was headed to continue his football career at Kansas State University. Today he is captain of an NFL team.

This week the Chicago Bears announced Whitehair will be one of their team captains. Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced that quarterback Justin Fields, left guard Cody Whitehair, defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith will serve as season-long captains, while running back David Montgomery will be an honorary fifth captain for Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers.

Along with safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, Whitehair is the longest tenured Bears player, having been selected in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Kansas State. A Day 1 starter, Whitehair has been dependable and durable since he arrived, opening 95 of 97 games. He played center during his first five seasons before moving to left guard in 2021.

In 2019 the Bears signed Whitehair to a 5-year, $52.5 million contract extension that included $27.5 million guaranteed. The deal at the time gave Whitehair the second-largest guarantee for a guard extension in NFL history.