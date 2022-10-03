Frightened Man Contacts SPD

A Salina man contacts authorities after he felt threatened by a stranger with a gun.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 23-year-old male was driving near the Chic-fil-A on South 9th Saturday afternoon around 2pm – when he noticed the erratic driving of someone in a white truck.

He told police he then followed the truck to StuJo’s Car Wash in the 100 block of N. Broadway and hopped out to take pictures of the license plate.

The witness told officers the driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle, pulled a gun from his waistband, held it at his side and asked, “Do you have a problem?”

The frightened witness drove off quickly and shared his story with the Salina Police Department.