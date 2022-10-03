Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 56 °

Frightened Man Contacts SPD

KSAL StaffOctober 3, 2022

A Salina man contacts authorities after he felt threatened by a stranger with a gun.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 23-year-old male was driving near the Chic-fil-A on South 9th Saturday afternoon around 2pm – when he noticed the erratic driving of someone in a white truck.

He told police he then followed the truck to StuJo’s Car Wash in the 100 block of N. Broadway and hopped out to take pictures of the license plate.

The witness told officers the driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle, pulled a gun from his waistband, held it at his side and asked, “Do you have a problem?”

The frightened witness drove off quickly and shared his story with the Salina Police Department.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Travels to Ames for Nightim...

Game 6 20/20 K-State at Iowa State Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022 Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Location:...

October 3, 2022 Comments

Stolen Tahoe Found Undamaged

Kansas News

October 3, 2022

Frightened Man Contacts SPD

Kansas News

October 3, 2022

K-State’s Duke, Martinez Named Bi...

Sports News

October 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Tahoe Found Undama...
October 3, 2022Comments
Frightened Man Contacts S...
October 3, 2022Comments
Stolen SUV Recovered
October 3, 2022Comments
Inmate Found Dead in Cell
October 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra