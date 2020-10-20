Salina, KS

Friends of the Library Planning Sidewalk Sale

Todd PittengerOctober 20, 2020

The Friends of the Salina Public Library are planning a sidewalk sale.

According to the organization, the sale will feature grab-bags labeled by genre with a surprise assortment of media. Media types include books on tape, music CDs and movies for all ages. Each bag will be $5. Payment can be made with cash or check.

Shoppers are asked to observe social distancing and wear masks. The Friends volunteers will provide curbside service for those wishing to remain in their cars. Simply pull up near the sales tables.

The sale benefits the Friends of the Library, a volunteer, board-guided, membership organization that acts as a booster club for the library. Some Friends’ activities include providing volunteers for library events, purchasing prizes for Summer at the Library, supplies for the CLASS program and new self-check machines, and providing scholarships for teen library volunteers.

The sidewalk sale will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. The sale will take place on the north side of the library building.

For more information on Friends of the Salina Public Library, including how to become a member, visit www.salinapubliclibrary.org/friends or email [email protected].

