Friends Graduating College Together

A couple of long-time friends will celebrate one of life’s milestones when they both graduate college.

On Saturday two proud Salina South High School alumni, Q. Hill (Herman Hill IV) and A.J. Johnson (Arlander Johnson IV), will cross the stage at Kansas Wesleyan University’s commencement ceremony, marking a milestone not only for themselves but for the broader community they represent. Both young men, members of South High’s Class of 2021, will have earned their bachelor’s degrees at just 22 years old, an achievement that places them ahead of national averages for Black men and stands as a testament to their resilience and determination.

From high school teammates and friends to college graduates, Q. Hill and A.J. Johnson have shared a powerful and enduring brotherhood. Their journey began at Salina South, where they played sports together and formed a close friendship that continued to grow over the years. Even as they took separate paths, Johnsons to Hutchinson Community College and Hill to Butler Community College, they stayed connected, consistently encouraging and supporting each other.

Now together at Kansas Wesleyan University, they will walk across the stage side by side this Saturday, May 17th, celebrating not just academic achievement, but years of determination and shared commitment. As they take the next step toward graduate school, their journey moves forward, driven by hard work, shared vision, and a friendship that has stood the test of time.

Their accomplishment is especially meaningful when viewed in a national context. According to 2023 data, only 22.8% of Black men aged 25 and older in the United States have earned at least a bachelor’s degree. Reaching that milestone by age 22 not only places these graduates ahead of the curve, but also highlights the promise and potential of Salina’s youth.

Their journey from the hallways of Salina South to the classrooms of KWU, and now toward graduate study exemplifies the power of perseverance, friendship, and community.

As they prepare to take the next steps in their academic and professional lives, Q. Hill and A.J. Johnson carry with them not only their personal ambitions but also the inspiration of those who will follow in their footsteps.