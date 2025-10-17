Friday Registration Deadline For Civil Discourse Training

For the fourth consecutive year, the Community Resilience Hub (CRH) at Kansas Wesleyan will host a special training on civil discourse, in collaboration with the Salina Public Library. This year’s training is set for 10 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Oct. 18 at the library. Friday marks the final day to register for the event.

“It’s critical to the work of the CRH to engage in healthy conversations and find common ground,” said Sabrina Rosario, director of the CRH. “Educating those around us on exactly how to do that in a civil manner is an important part of our advocacy work.”

Alan Yarborough again will be the trainer.

Yarborough will train participants to have healthy engagements across differences, improve the ability to dialogue, build capacity for engagement and to work together to tackle critical issues.

He has nine years of advocacy experience with the Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations in Washington, D.C. He develops advocacy resources, conducts trainings across the U.S., and created the online civil discourse class “Make Me an Instrument of Peace.”

Alan also coaches groups on voter engagement and community advocacy, and served as a Better Arguments Ambassador in 2023 with the Aspen Institute.

Dr. Kelly Moore, DSW, LMSW, will offer two continuing education credits for social workers and other professionals through Kansas Wesleyan.

There is a registration fee of $5 for the workshop. Register at www.salinapubliclibrary.org.