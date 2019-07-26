Friday Night Hip Hop Show Planned

Performances as part of a Christian Hip Hop Series are on the agenda in Salina on Friday night. Cash Hollistah and the Salina Salvation Army present “The Wave”.

“The Wave” event will feature performances by Dre B. from Oklahoma Ciy, Lyrical Miracle from Wichita, and RH from Topeka.

Along with the music, “The Wave” event also includes an open gym, food, and prize giveaways including $100 in cash.

Doors open at 6. The show starts at 7 at the Salina Salvation Army located at 1137 N. Santa Fe. Admission is free.