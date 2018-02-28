Friday Night DUI Task Force Planned

Saline County Sheriff Deputies will be out in force late Friday night into early Saturday, specifically looking for drunk drivers. According to the agency, deputies will participate in a DUI Task Force in an effort to decrease the amount of intoxicated drivers on the street.

Deputies on patrol will look for people driving too slowly, crossing center lines and running red lights, in addition to other signs that indicate intoxicated driving. If deputies stop a vehicle for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, they may take further action if the driver has the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his or her breath, if eyes are bloodshot or if speech is slurred.

The purpose of this program is to saturate Salina, Saline County with extra deputies. Deputies will continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speeding, safety belt use and all alcohol-related violations.