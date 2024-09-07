Friday night area Football results

By Jackson Schneider September 7, 2024

Salina Central 55, Salina South 13

Clay Center 34, Abilene 7

Hanover 34, Ell-Saline 16

Ellsworth 39, Sacred Heart 16

Southeast of Saline 64, Minneapolis 14

Moundridge 43, Bennington 6

Wakefield 46, Goessel 0

Larned 36, Smoky Valley 24

Ellis 48, Lincoln 44

Peabody-Burns 40, Tescott 39

Rural Vista 46, Solomon 0

Chapman 10, Smith Center 8

Great bend 28, McPherson 6

Hanover 34, Ell-Saline 16

Haven 51, Hillsboro 13

Hesston 21, Halstead 14

Pratt 24, Hoisington 3

Wamego 41, Concordia 8

Derby 40, Hays 7

Hays-TMP 7, Russell 6

Junction City 55, Haysville-Campus 0

Little River 42, Chase County 22

Beloit 52, Lyons 6

Mankato-Rock Hills 46, Beloit-St. Johns Tipton 0

Marion 46, Herington 20

Marysville 16, Nemaha Central 8

Pike Valley 50, Lakeside-Downs 42

Troy 42, Republic County 6

 